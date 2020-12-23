BBC One Renews ‘His Dark Materials’ For Third Season

BBC One has handed out a third season renewal to their Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials. The show’s third season, which will be based on The Amber Spyglass, is set to begin filming in Cardiff in 2021.

His Dark Materials follows Lyra, who lives in Jordan College, Oxford. Placed there at the request of her Uncle, Lord Asriel she lives a sheltered life amongst the scholars and college staff while under the watchful protection of The Master and Librarian Scholar Charles. When the glamorous and mesmeric Mrs Coulter enters Lyra’s life she embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London.

The drama series is produced by Bad Wolf in association with New Line Cinema for BBC One and HBO and stars Dafne Keene as Lyra, Amir Wilson as Will, Ruth Wilson as Mrs Coulter, Simone Kirby as Mary Malone, Ruta Gedmintas as Serafina Pekkala, Jade Anouka as Ruta Skadi, Will Keene as Father MacPhail and James McAvoy as Lord Asriel. The executive producers are Jane Tranter, Dan McCulloch, Ryan Rasmussen, Julie Gardner and Joel Collins for Bad Wolf; Philip Pullman, Jack Thorne and Francesca Gardner; Deborah Forte; Toby Emmerich and Carolyn Blackwood for New Line Cinema; and Ben Irving for the BBC.

“It’s been a joy to see how His Dark Materials has brought British TV audiences of all ages together on BBC One and BBC iPlayer”, said BBC Drama Commissioning Editor Ben Irving. “Fans of Phillip Pullman’s incredible books, and newcomers alike, have been enthralled by adventuring with Lyra and Will through multiple worlds. We are thrilled that they will be able to continue their journey in a third series of this beautifully realised drama. Our thanks to our partners at HBO and the dedicated creative team at Bad Wolf for making a landmark series that will continue to be watched and enjoyed on the BBC for years to come.”

While Bad Wolf Co-Founder and Executive Producer Jane Tranter added: “His Dark Materials has been a truly global TV experience and a personal career highlight. The creative team at Bad Wolf in Cardiff made the impossible possible and brought Philip Pullman’s worlds into vivid life. To see that hard work and dedication applauded and embraced by fans around the world has made all the hard work worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without the wonderful commitment and conviction of the BBC and HBO. I am excited, thrilled and honoured to be making the third part of Philip Pullman’s trilogy with their support and encouragement. Diolch”