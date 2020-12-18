BBC One Releases Trailer & Key Art For ‘The Serpent’

BBC One has released the trailer and key art for The Serpent, which is set to premiere on New Year’s Day (Friday January 1st) at 9pm.

The Serpent tells the story of Charles Sobhraj, who was the chief suspect in the sensational unsolved murders of up to 20 young Western travellers across India, Thailand and Nepal in the mid 1970s. By 1976 Sobhraj was Interpol’s most wanted man and had arrest warrants on three different continents.

When Herman Knippenberg, a junior diplomat at the Dutch Embassy in Bangkok, unwittingly walks into Sobhraj’s intricate web of crime, he sets off an extraordinary chain of events that will see these two diametrically opposed men engaged in a chase across the porous borders of the Hippie Trail, as Knippenberg seeks to bring Sobhraj to justice for his terrible crimes.

The drama series, which is based on a true story and was penned by Richard Warlow and Toby Finlay, is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Tim McInnerny, Alice Englert, Mathilde Warnier, Gregoire Isvarine, Sahajak Boonthanakit, Fabien Frankel, Chicha Amatayakul, Surasak Chaiyaat, Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis, Armand Rosbak, Ellie de Lange, Ilker Kaleli and Amesh Edireweera. Netflix is co-producing and will serve as the global broadcaster.

Check out the trailer and key art below: