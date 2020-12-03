Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Return Date For ‘Vikings’ Season 6

Vikings will return to Amazon Prime Video UK with the final ten episodes of its sixth and final season on Wednesday December 30th, it has been announced.

Created by Michael Hirst, Vikings follows the adventures of Ragnar Lothbrok and his band of Viking brothers. The drama series is produced by Take 5 Productions, TM Productions & MGM Television and stars Katheryn Winnick, Alex Høgh Andersen, Alexander Ludwig, Danila Kozlovsky, Jordan Patrick Smith, Georgia Hirst, Gustaf Skarsgård and Marco Ilsø. Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and James Flynn executive produce.

In the final ten episodes, the tumultuous conflict between the Rus and Vikings comes to a conclusion with grave consequences. While in Iceland, Ubbe is determined to fulfill his father Ragnar’s dream and sail further west than any Viking has traveled before. And there is unfinished business in England. The Vikings have established settlements there, and over-run most of the country – except for Wessex. The King of Wessex, Alfred the Great, is the only Saxon ruler to seriously challenge their complete domination. Ivar the Boneless must again face, in battle, the King he only knew as a boy for a final reckoning.

