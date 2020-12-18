Amazon Prime Video Sets UK Return Date For ‘This Is Us’ Season 5

This Is Us will return to Amazon Prime Video UK to finish airing its fifth season from Thursday January 7th, it has been announced.

New episodes will then continue to be made available to UK Prime subscribers every Thursday, mere days after they initially air on NBC in the United States.

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids Kevin, Kate and Randall searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. The drama series is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Susan Kelechi Watson.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.