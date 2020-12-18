Amazon Prime Video Acquires UK Rights To ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’, Sets January Premiere

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the UK rights to Star Trek: Lower Decks after striking a deal with international distributor ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group. The series will receive its UK premiere on the streaming service on Friday January 22nd.

Developed by Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites), Star Trek: Lower Decks follows the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380. Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Rutherford and Tendi have to keep up with their duties and their social lives, often while the ship is being rocked by a multitude of sci-fi anomalies.

The animated series is produced by Eye Animation Productions, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment and features the voices of Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, Eugene Cordero, Dawnn Lewis, Jerry O’Connell, Fred Tatasciore and Gillian Vigman. Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis and John de Lancie guest star, reprising their respective characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation. CBS All Access has commissioned a second season.

Star Trek: Lower Decks becomes to second of CBS All Access’ Star Trek series to find a UK home on Amazon Prime Video UK, as the streaming is also the exclusive UK home to Star Trek: Picard. Netflix UK retains the rights to Star Trek: Discovery, which was the first series of this new wave of Trek content.