Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Season 14

The fourteenth season of Murdoch Mysteries will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Monday January 18th at 8pm, it has been announced.

Based on the novels by Maureen Jennings, Murdoch Mysteries is set at the turn of the 20th century and revolves around Detective William Murdoch of the Toronto constabulary, who uses ground-breaking forensic techniques to close his cases. The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury in association with CBC, ITV Studios Global Entertainment and UKTV and stars Yannick Bisson, Thomas Craig, Helene Joy, Jonny Harris, Lachlan Murdoch and Daniel Maslany. Due to the COVID pandemic, season fourteen will run eleven episodes.

In the opening episode, titled Murdoch And The Tramp, a Victoria Day carnival turns sour after a man falls to his death beside vaudeville impresario Obie Stratford. As Murdoch and Crabtree investigate, they meet Charlie Chaplin, a cocksure Englishman, who says the victim was an insult comic who tussled the previous night with performer Ed Ward. Ward claims Chaplin’s friend Stan Laurel was also miffed and there was argument in the hotel. But as the investigation proceeds, Murdoch suspects the intended victim was actually Mr. Chaplin. Meanwhile, Brackenreid, Margaret and his daughter Nomi, seem comfortable as a family. And Higgins is elated that Ruth is in a family way.

