Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Hudson & Rex’ Season 2

The second season of Hudson & Rex will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Sunday January 10th at 7pm, it has been announced.

Hudson & Rex revolves around the special partnership between the dedicated detective Charlie Hudson and his extraordinary former K9 dog Rex. From kidnapping, homicide and hostage situations, to fraud and corruption in high places, Charlie, Rex and their team are a force to be reckoned with. The drama series is produced by Shaftesbury and Pope Productions in association with Citytv and Beta Film and stars John Reardon and German shepherd Diesel vom Burgimwald.

In the show’s second season, Charlie and Rex and the Major Crimes Unit expose the mastermind behind a burgeoning smuggling ring, solve a violent murder within the city’s figure skating elite and unpack a conspiracy deep in the woods on their search for a missing photojournalist. They’ll also find themselves in the crosshairs of a master revenge plan, unearth a human trafficking operation, and get a crash-course in the world of influencers as they dig into the dark underbelly of social media’s manufactured fame. Canadian broadcaster Citytv has ordered a third season.

