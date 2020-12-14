Alibi Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Briarpatch’

Briarpatch will receive its UK premiere on UKTV’s Alibi channel on Wednesday January 13th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Briarpatch follows determined and no-nonsense detective Allegra Dill, who returns to her quirky hometown after her sister is murdered. However, there is more than just a murder to deal with in the Texas border-town of San Bonifacio, as a search for a killer soon turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

The drama series, which is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name, is produced by UCP and stars Rosario Dawson (Marvel’s Daredevil, Sin City), Jay R. Ferguson (The Romanoffs, Mad Men), Edi Gathegi (StartUp, The Blacklist), Brian Geraghty (Chicago PD), Kim Dickens (Fear The Walking Dead, Gone Girl), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Instinct) and Ed Asner (Dead To Me). USA Network cancelled the series after a single season.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.