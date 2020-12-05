5USA Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Murders’

The Murders will premiere on 5USA on Wednesday January 6th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Murders follows rookie Homicide Detective Kate Jameson, who is the biracial daughter of an ambitious and well-loved mother, and her dearly departed father who was a decorated Vancouver police officer killed in the line of duty. With the fight for justice deeply rooted in her, Kate’s only desire is to be a good cop like her father. She’s determined to make her mark in Homicide, the MPD’s most coveted assignment.

But things go horribly awry on her first day, when Kate breaks the number one rule of policing — never leave your gun unattended. Haunted by her fatal mistake, a driven Kate will seek to make amends through every case and ongoing investigation – including that of a mysterious killer with a particular obsession with Detective Jameson. The drama series is produced by Muse Entertainment in association with Rogers Media and stars Jessica Lucas (Gotham), Dylan Bruce (Orphan Black), Terry Chen (Jessica Jones), and Luvia Petersen (Ghost Wars). The series previously aired in the UK on the now defunct Universal TV.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.