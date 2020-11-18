UKTV’s Dave Channel Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Meet The Richardsons’ Christmas Special

The two-part Meet The Richardsons Christmas special will premiere on Wednesday December 9th at 10pm, it has been announced. The concluding part will air the following week.

Meet The Richardsons offers a fictional window into the funny and frustrated marriage of Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont. Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont play exaggerated versions of themselves as viewers get a glimpse into their home and work lives, surrounded by their celebrity friends and their Hebden Bridge neighbours. The comedy series is penned by Lucy Beaumont and Tim Reid and is produced by Second Act Productions.

In the Christmas special, Jon wants to give daughter Elsie the perfect vegan Christmas. But what he doesn’t know is that Lucy has invited her mother Gill and Johnny Vegas over for the festivities. Vegas can’t believe his luck when he gets to stay in Jon’s pub for the duration. And is he falling in love with Lucy’s mum? UKTV has already commissioned a second season. Season two centres on the further frustrations of married life, the clash of career and personal life and how Jon and Lucy have been coping since viewers last saw them, including dealing with life after lockdown, which Jon predicted of course, creating the perfect family Christmas and Lucy’s mum Gill spotting some spooky going’s on in The Dog and Bastard.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.