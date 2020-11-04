UKTV’s Alibi Channel Acquires UK Rights To USA Network’s ‘Briarpatch’

Another one-and-done is crossing the pond.

UKTV’s Alibi has secured the UK rights to the short-lived USA Network drama series Briarpatch after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The series is expected to air on Alibi in 2021.

Briarpatch follows determined and no-nonsense detective Allegra Dill, who returns to her quirky hometown after her sister is murdered. However, there is more than just a murder to deal with in the Texas border-town of San Bonifacio, as a search for a killer soon turns into an all-consuming fight to bring her corrupt hometown to its knees.

The drama series, which is based on the Ross Thomas novel of the same name, is produced by UCP and stars Rosario Dawson (Marvel’s Daredevil, Sin City), Jay R. Ferguson (The Romanoffs, Mad Men), Edi Gathegi (StartUp, The Blacklist), Brian Geraghty (Chicago PD), Kim Dickens (Fear The Walking Dead, Gone Girl), Alan Cumming (The Good Wife, Instinct) and Ed Asner (Dead To Me). USA Network cancelled the series after a single season.

“We’ve had some brilliant US shows on Alibi in recent months, so it’s great to be adding the super stylish Briarpatch to the line-up for 2021″, Emma Ayech, Channel Director of Alibi, said in a statement. “The series offers a real slice of escapism and sits perfectly alongside a range of UKTV Originals and classic British dramas that our viewers know and love.”