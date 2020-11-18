StarzPlay Sets UK Return Date For ‘Power Book II: Ghost’; Releases Trailer & Key Art

Power Book II: Ghost will return to StarzPlay to finish airing its first season from Sunday December 6th, it has been announced. Alongside announcing the premiere date, StarzPlay has also released the trailer and key art for the the second half of season one.

Power Book II: Ghost picks up shortly after the events of the original series and follows Tariq St. Patrick as he navigates his new life and his desire to shed his father’s legacy intertwines with the mounting pressure to save his family, including his mother Tasha, who is facing charges for the murder her son committed. Not to mention the academic rigors of the Ivy League university Tariq is attending to earn his inheritance. Truly on his own for the first time in his life, Tariq is forced to split his time between school and hustling to pay for Davis MacLean, the fame-hungry defense lawyer who is Tasha’s only hope of getting out of jail and escaping prosecution by newly minted U.S. Attorney Cooper Saxe.

With no better options, Tariq turns to the familiar drug game, entangling himself with a cutthroat family headed by Monet Stewart Tejada, that’s been at it far longer than him. As Tariq tries to balance his drug operation with his grades, love life, and family, he figures out that the only way to avoid the same fate his father met is to become him — only better. The drama series is produced by Lionsgate Television, End Of Episode, G-Unit Film & Television and Atmosphere Entertainment MM and stars Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton, Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Melanie Liburd, Justin Marcel McManus, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray and LaToya Tonodeo.

Check out the trailer and key art below: