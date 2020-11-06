Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘For Life’

ABC drama For Life will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Friday November 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

For Life follows Aaron Wallace, who becomes a lawyer litigating cases for other inmates while fighting to overturn his own life sentence for a crime he didn’t commit. His quest for freedom is driven by his desperate desire to get back to the family he loves – his estranged wife and daughter – and reclaim the life that was stolen from him.

The drama series, which is inspired by the life of Isaac Wright Jr, is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios and stars Nicholas Pinnock as Aaron Wallace, Indira Varma as Safiya Masry, Joy Bryant as Marie Wallace, Mary Stuart Masterson as Anya Harrison, Boris McGiver as DA Glen Maskins, Glenn Fleshler as Frank Foster, Dorian Missick as Jamal Bishop, Tyla Harris as Jasmine Wallace and Timothy Busfield as Henry Roswell. ABC recently renewed the series for a second season.

