Sky Witness Acquires UK Rights To Canadian Medical Drama ‘Transplant’

Transplant is crossing the pond. Sky Witness has secured the UK rights to the Canadian medical drama series after striking a deal with international distributor NBCUniversal Global Distribution. The series will premiere on Tuesday December 15th at 9pm.

Transplant follows Dr. Bashir Hamed, a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. When he flees his war-torn homeland, he and younger sister Amira become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. But if Bash ever wants to be a doctor again, he must redo his medical training from the ground up and obtaining a coveted residency position is nearly impossible.

The thirteen episode drama series, which was created by Joseph Kay, is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios and stars Hamza Haq (Quantico), Laurence Leboeuf (The Disappearance), John Hannah (Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Jim Watson (Mary Kills People) and Ayisha Issa (Polar). Series creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer alongside Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury. CTV in Canada has already renewed the series for a second season.

Check out the trailer for Transplant below: