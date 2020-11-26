Sky One Sets Premiere Date For ‘Bulletproof: South Africa’

The three-part Bulletproof special, subtitled South Africa, will premiere on Sky One on Wednesday January 20th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Bulletproof follows police duo Bishop and Pike – two best mates, bonded by the same moral code despite their very obvious differences. The drama series – which was created by Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters and Nick Love – is produced by Vertigo Films and Sky Studios and stars Noel Clarke, Ashley Walters, David Elliot, Lucie Shorthouse, Jason Maza, Lindsey Coulson, Olivia Chenery, Ben Tavassoli, Stavros Zalmas, Gina Bellman, Tom Forbes, Vanessa Vanderpuye, Lee Ross and Gala Gordon.

In Bulletproof: South Africa Pike and Bishop take a much-needed vacation from their London day-job and head to Cape Town, South Africa. Unfortunately for our two holidaymakers, things don’t quite go to plan. While trying to relax after a tough year, Bishop, Pike and his family soon find themselves caught up in the frightening kidnap of a young girl. Having befriended the young girl’s parents earlier that day, Bishop and Pike decide it’s their duty to use their expertise to help the couple win their daughter back. The kidnappers demand an unreasonable reward for the safe return of the girl, but have no idea who they’re now up against.

