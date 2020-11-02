Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Good Lord Bird’

The Good Lord Bird will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday November 18th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Good Lord Bird is told from the point of view of Onion, a fictional enslaved boy who becomes a member of Brown’s motley family of abolitionist soldiers during Bleeding Kansas – a time when the state was a battleground between pro- and anti-slavery forces – and eventually finds himself participating in the famous 1859 raid on the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry. Brown’s raid failed to initiate the slave revolt he intended, but was the event that started the Civil War.

The limited series, which is based on the novel by James McBride, is produced by Blumhouse Television and stars Joshua Caleb Johnson (Snowfall), Ellar Coltrane (Boyhood), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Madam Secretary), Beau Knapp (Seven Seconds), Nick Eversman (Wild), Jack Alcott (Champaign ILL), Mo Brings Plenty (Yellowstone), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton), David Morse (Escape At Dannemora), Steve Zahn (War Of The Planet Of The Apes), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Wyatt Russell (Lodge 49) and Orlando Jones (American Gods). The executive producers are Jason Blum, Ethan Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Mark Richard, Padraic McKinley, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Albert Hughes, James McBride, Brian Taylor, Marshall Persinger and David Schiff.

