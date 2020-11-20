Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Raised By Wolves’

Raised By Wolves will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Saturday December 5th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Raised By Wolves centers on two androids tasked with raising human children on a mysterious virgin planet. As the burgeoning colony of humans threatens to be torn apart by religious differences, the androids learn that controlling the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task.

The drama series is produced by Scott Free Productions and stars Amanda Collin (A Horrible Woman), Abubakar Salim (Jamestown), Winta McGrath (Red Dog: True Blue), Niamh Algar (Calm With Horses), Jordan Loughran (Emerald City), Matias Varela (Narcos), Felix Jamieson (Game Of Thrones), Ethan Hazzard (The Long Song), Aasiya Shah (Call The Midwife), Ivy Wong (Star Wars: Rogue One) and Travis Fimmel (Vikings).

Check out the trailer below:

