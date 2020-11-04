Shelley Conn, Natalie Gumede, Sharon Rooney & John Thomson To Guest Star In ITV’s ‘McDonald & Dodds’

Shelley Conn (Liar), Natalie Gumede (Strike), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) and John Thomson (Cold Feet) are set to guest star in the second season of ITV’s drama series McDonald & Dodds. They will appear in the second episode.

Created by Robert Murphy, McDonald & Dodds is set in Bath and follows DCI McDonald, who has recently transferred from London’s Met Police, and has been partnered with the unassuming DS Dodds, who has been happy in the background for most of his working life. To McDonald’s surprise they form an unexpectedly effective crime solving partnership. The drama series is produced by Mammoth Screen and stars Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia.

The second episode of season two, titled We Need To Talk About Doreen, tells the story of Doreen (Sharon Rooney), part of a group who have travelled to Bath for the weekend to celebrate their friend Angela’s (Joy McAvoy) birthday. Whilst out on the town celebrating, Doreen, Angela, Hilary (Shelley Conn), Melissa (Maya Coates) and Cath (Kat Ronney) get chatting to some players from the Bath Eagles Rugby Club, including its strapping new signing Dominique Aubert (Tomos Gwynfryn). They are invited to a party thrown by rugby club chairman Jimmy (John Thomson) at his home and happily attend with other members of the rugby team and Dominique Aubert’s agent Deborah (Natalie Gumede). But the following morning, as most of the party are nursing their hangovers, the body of one guest is discovered near a railway tunnel and McDonald & Dodds are called in to investigate.

The scripts for the three-episode second season are being penned by series creator Robert Murphy (episodes one and two) and Kam Odedra (episode three). Sarah Lewis is the series producer, while the directors are Alex Pillai (Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina), Rebecca Rycroft (Malory Towers) and Ian Aryeh (In The Long Run). The executive producers are Robert Murphy, Damien Timmer and Preethi Mavahalli. The show’s second season was commissioned by ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair Jones and ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill. BritBox is co-producing for the U.S. market. ITV Studios handles global sales.