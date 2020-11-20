Jetpack Distribution Lines Up Deals Across Asia

Jetpack Distribution has lined up a slew of deals with broadcasters across Asia for numerous kids TV shows including Kitty Is Not A Cat, The Sisters, Emmy & Gooroo, Wolf, The Baby Club, Katy, and Boj.

ETV Network in India has acquired the second seasons of Kitty is Not A Cat and The Sisters; Celestial Tiger Entertainment’s Miao Mi has picked up Emmy & Gooroo for various counties across the continent; while Astro in Malaysia has secured the VOD rights to Emmy & Gooroo.

Additionally, Mola TV in Indonesia has secured the SVOD rights for Emmy & Gooroo, comedy animation Wolf and live action series The Baby Club; Vietnamese agent B Company has acquired the rights to live action series Katy; and Chinese entertainment and educational content provider Leadjoy has acquired the VOD rights for pre-school animated series Boj.

“Asia is a dynamic market with huge potential. We pride ourselves on having an offer which is truly global and high-quality shows with universal appeal”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner “Ones that cross many borders and unite kids and families with humour and heart. These deals are a testament to that fact. We’re delighted to be working with these networks.”