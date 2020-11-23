Jason Wong Joins BBC One’s ‘Silent Witness’ For Season 24

BBC One is adding to the cast of Silent Witness. Jason Wong (The Gentleman, Chimerica) has joined the cast of the long-running crime drama for its twenty-fourth season.

He will play Adam Yuen, a confident, bright and keen pathologist who’s constantly striving to be the best. The cast addition comes after two main cast members, Liz Carr and Richard Lintern, exited the series at the end of season twenty-three.

“I am so excited to be joining Silent Witness, like everyone else I have been a huge fan of the show for years and to be becoming part of the family feels like a huge privilege”, Jason Wong said in a statement. “I can’t wait for audiences to see all we have in store for them in this new series.”

Silent Witness follows a team of forensic pathologists as the solve various criminal cases. The drama series is produced by BBC Studios and stars Emilia Fox and David Caves. Nick Lambon is the series producer. The executive producers are Lawrence Till, Emilia Fox and Priscilla Parish for BBC Studios and Jo McClellan for BBC One. BBC One has renewed Silent Witness through to season twenty-five.

In season twenty-four, Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are looking forward to the future. However buried secrets and memories soon surface, and, when ghosts from the past emerge, the two are forced increasingly close to one another. The arrival of Adam Yuen (Jason Wong) disturbs this new dynamic and he immediately rubs Nikki and Jack up the wrong way. Will Adam find his own way to fit in and last at the Lyell? Production on the show’s twenty-fourth season is now underway.