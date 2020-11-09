ITV2 Acquires UK Rights To Hulu Animated Comedy ‘Crossing Swords’ In Deal With SPT

Crossing Swords is crossing the pond. ITV2 has acquired the exclusive UK rights to the Hulu animated comedy series after striking a deal with international distributor Sony Pictures Television. The show’s first season will receive its UK premiere on ITV2 on Monday November 23rd at 10pm.

Crossing Swords follows Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell.

War, murder, full frontal nudity – who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives? The comedy series, which was created by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, is produced by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and Sony Pictures Television and features the voices of Nicholas Hoult, Adam Ray, Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Luke Evans, Seth Green, Alanna Ubach, Adam Pally, Yvette Nicole Brown, Maya Erskine, Breckin Meyer and Wendi McLendon-Covey. Hulu has commissioned a second season.

At ITV2, Crossing Swords joins a limited stable of first run U.S. acquisitions that includes: The CW’s Roswell, New Mexisco; Fox’s Family Guy; and NBC’s Superstore. The channel also holds repeat rights to American Dad out of their long-term agreement with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution for Seth MacFarlane’s animated sitcoms.

Check out the trailer for Crossing Swords below: