ITV Orders Louise Candlish Adaptation ‘Our House’

ITV has ordered Our House, a four-part adaptation of the Louise Candlish of the same name. Filming on the series is expected to get underway next summer.

Our House tells the story of Fiona Lawson who arrives home one day to find strangers moving into her house. With all her family’s possessions and furniture nowhere to be seen, Fi believes there’s been a huge mistake and insists her home isn’t for sale.

With events spiralling beyond her control, we feel her panic rising as she can’t reach estranged husband, Bram. As she reflects upon the safe space in which she and her family had made a life together, Fi begins to peel back the layers of her relationship and discovers her husband has also disappeared. With her life shattered, she realises the secrets and lies have only just begun, but her husband isn’t the only one with things to hide.

The adaptation, which is told in flashback scenes of Fiona and Bram’s life together intertwined with the present, is being penned by Simon Ashdown and is set up at Red Planet Pictures. The indie optioned the rights to the novel in a deal brokered by Luke Speed on behalf of Sheila Crowley of the Curtis Brown Group. Belinda Campbell is the executive producer.

“I’m very excited to have commissioned Our House”, said ITV’s Head of Drama Poly Hill, who commissioned the adaptation. “It’s an addictive, suspenseful novel and Simon Ashdown perfectly captures that in his adaptation. I’m looking forward to working with Belinda and Red Planet once again on bringing this modern and entertaining tale to screen.”

While Louise Candlish added: “Some of the most addictive drama I’ve watched in recent years has come from ITV, so it’s an honour and a career highlight to have an adaptation of Our House join such prestigious company. The way Simon and the Red Planet Pictures team have brought Fi and Bram’s hair-raising story to life is absolute genius.”