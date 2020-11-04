FOX UK Acquires Short-Lived Comedy Series ‘Outmatched’

Outmatched is crossing the pond. FOX UK has acquired the short-lived comedy series after striking a deal with international distributor Disney Media Distribution. The series will premiere on the channel on Thursday December 10th at 9pm with a double-bill.

Outmatched follows a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids – three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. For most parents, parenting is hard. But for Cay, a caustic, take-no-prisoners casino pit boss, and husband Mike, a handyman and uncultivated guy’s guy, parenting may as well be advanced calculus. Dealing with the demands and egos of three high-IQ children would be tricky for any parent, but it’s especially hazardous for two working stiffs who barely got through high school.

Mike and Cay are committed to bringing some normalcy to their kids’ hectic, unconventional childhoods, but these geniuses don’t make it easy. Leading the charge is Brian, a condescending and pretentious 16-year-old math whiz, who thinks he already knows more about the world than Mike and Cay ever will, even though he’s never actually been out of New Jersey. His 15-year-old sister, Nicole, is a deceptive and fiercely competitive language prodigy who can manipulate her parents into getting anything she wants. The youngest and most recently anointed child prodigy is Marc, a 10-year-old music savant.

Introverted and idiosyncratic, he just wants everyone to leave him alone, so he can become the next Beethoven in peace. The only child not driving their parents crazy is eight-year-old Leila, who is decidedly not a genius. In fact, she might be kind of dumb. She’s the only kid Mike and Cay even remotely understand. The comedy series, which was created by Lon Zimmet, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment and stars Maggie Lawson, Jason Biggs, Connor Kalopsis, Ashley Boettcher, Jack Stanton and Oakley Bull. Fox cancelled the series after a single season.

Check out the trailer for the series below: