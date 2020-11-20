FOX Sets UK Return Date For ‘The Walking Dead’s Extended Season 10

The Walking Dead will return to FOX UK with the remaining six episodes of its extended tenth season from Monday March 1st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Based on the graphic novel series by Robert Kirkman, The Walking Dead tells the story of the months and years after a zombie apocalypse and follows a group of survivors who travel in search of a safe and secure home. The drama series is produced by AMC Studios and stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Danai Gurira, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Alanna Masterson, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

These new episodes find the survivors trying to pick themselves up by their bootstraps following the destruction the Whisperers left in their wake. The years of struggle weigh upon them as past traumas surface, exposing their more vulnerable sides. As they question the state of humanity, the state of their collective community, and the states of their minds, will they find the inner strength to persevere with their lives, friendships, and group intact?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.