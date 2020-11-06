E4 Sets UK Return Date For ‘Schooled’ Season 2

Schooled will return to E4 to finish airing its second and final season from Friday November 20th at 7:30pm and will then continue to air on weekdays in the same time-slot, it has been announced.

Schooled is set in 1990-something and follows the hilarious faculty of William Penn Academy, led by music teacher and WP graduate Lainey Lewis, Principal John Glascott, Coach Rick Mellor, young, enthusiastic English teacher CB, and prized and passoniate science teacher Wilma. Despite their eccentricities and crazy personal lives, these teachers are heroes to their students.

The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and stars Tim Meadows, Bryan Callen, AJ Michalka, Brett Dier and Haneefah Wood. In the next new episode, titled Moving On, Wilma steps in to help CB move on from Lainey with help from Coach Mellor, while Lainey learns she has unresolved issues from her past when mentoring a student. ABC cancelled Schooled back in May, while at the same time picking up an eighth season of parent series The Goldbergs.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.