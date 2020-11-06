E4 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Charmed’ Season 2

The second season of Charmed will receive its UK premiere on E4 on Monday November 23rd at 5pm and will then continue to air on weekdays in that time-slot, it has been announced.

Charmed follows three sisters in a college town who, after the tragic death of their mother, are stunned to discover they are witches. Soon this powerful threesome must stand together to fight the everyday and supernatural battles that all modern witches must face: from vanquishing powerful demons to toppling the patriarchy. The drama series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content and stars Madeleine Mantock, Melonie Diaz, Sara Jeffrey, Rupert Evans, Ser’Darius Blain, Charlie Gillespie and Ellen Tamaki.

In the next new episode, titled Safe Space, following the devastating loss of The Elders, Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) take over their duties. Maggie takes time to celebrate her birthday with a big bash, but Mel finds herself too preoccupied with their new responsibilities to join in the fun. As the girls clean up the following morning, Macy shocks her sisters with an announcement. A mysterious hooded foe attacks The Charmed Ones who escape through a portal while Harry (Rupert Evans) has an unnerving encounter with the villain. The girls land in a secret location where they uncover more about the mystical world of The Elders… and community workspaces. Macy nurses a serious wound and Maggie meets a handsome stranger (Jordan Donica.) The Charmed Ones quickly become aware of the gravity of their new roles and must decide if they are truly prepared for the responsibility.

