‘Bulletproof’ Indie Vertigo Teams With Blazing Griffin For Trump TV Drama

Bulletproof and Britannia indie Vertigo Films has teamed with Blazing Griffin to develop a TV drama adaptation of the 2011 Donald Trump documentary You’ve Been Trumped!. It is being eyed as an eight-part series. At present there is no writer attached.

You’ve Been Trumped! tells the true story of what happens when everyday Scots take on one of the world’s most powerful families. The series explores the aftermath of Donald J. Trump’s decision to build a luxury golf course in the middle of a treasured Scottish nature reserve. Locals who live on the land take on the fight to preserve their way of life – and their homes.

The stakes couldn’t be higher when the Trump Organisation resort to ruthless and mob-like tactics in an attempt to isolate and discredit the locals while making their homes unliveable. But the locals don’t give up easily; farmer Michael Forbes and his family’s stoic resistance, make them an ever-present thorn in the side of the resort, with Forbes’ dogged and valiant efforts rewarded by being awarded Scotsman of the Year in 2012.

“As I followed the local heroes of Scotland standing up to Donald Trump in the David vs Goliath of You’ve Been Trumped!, fact seemed stranger than fiction”, said Anthony Baxter, who directed the feature documentary on which the series will be based. “And few writers could possibly have envisaged what would happen next. So, I’m delighted to be a part of the incredible team turning the extraordinary story of Trump in Scotland into a gripping, landmark drama.”

“I am thrilled to be working with Blazing Griffin and Montrose Pictures on bringing this astonishing and heart-warming true story to a worldwide audience”, commented Vertigo’s Allan Niblo. “It’s a potent and shocking study of the corrupting and intimidating influence of power versus the sheer indefatigability and single-minded spirit of ordinary decent people”.

While Naysun Alae-Carew of Blazing Griffith added: “After working with Vertigo Films in 2018 on Anna and The Apocalypse, we are really exciting to be working alongside them again. This is an important Scottish story with global resonance, and Vertigo are the UK’s best producer of high-end TV, so we can’t think of anyone better to be working with to bring Anthony Baxter’s highly acclaimed and incredibly revealing documentary to television.”