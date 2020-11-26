BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown’

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown will premiere on BBC One on Monday December 7th at 8:50pm, it has been announced.

The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown follows Geraldine who, during lockdown, post lockdown and pre-another-lockdown, has been writing and delivering monthly sermons to her parishioners via Zoom… when she can make it work.

Geraldine will be helped by Hugo Horton as well some of the local primary school children as the Vicar discusses all the important topics, including how it’s never a good idea to let Owen Newitt cut your hair, or make home-made wine. The very dearly departed Alice Tinker is also still an important presence in the village, with some residents still looking for lost buttons and the arrival of decimalisation. The comedy series, which consists of three ten minute episodes, is produced by Tiger Aspect Productions and stars Dawn French and James Fleet.

