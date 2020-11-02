BBC One Sets Premiere Date For ‘His Dark Materials’ Season 2

The second season of His Dark Materials will premiere on BBC One on Sunday November 8th at 8:10pm, it has been announced.

His Dark Materials follows Lyra, who lives in Jordan College, Oxford. Placed there at the request of her Uncle, Lord Asriel she lives a sheltered life amongst the scholars and college staff while under the watchful protection of The Master and Librarian Scholar Charles. When the glamorous and mesmeric Mrs Coulter enters Lyra’s life she embarks upon a dangerous journey of discovery from Oxford to London. The drama series is produced by Bad Wolf and New Line Cinema in association with BBC Studios Distribution and Anton Capital Entertainment, S.C.A. and stars Dafne Keen, Ruth Wilson, Ariyon Bakare, Amir Wilson, Lin-Manuel Miranda,Andrew Scott, Jade Anouka and Simone Kirby

In the show’s second season, Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) has opened a bridge to a new world, and, distraught over the death of her best friend, Lyra (Dafne Keen) follows Asriel into the unknown. In a strange and mysterious abandoned city she meets Will (Amir Wilson), a boy from our world who is also running from a troubled past. Lyra and Will learn their destinies are tied to reuniting Will with his father but find their path is constantly thwarted as a war begins to brew around them. Meanwhile, Mrs. Coulter (Ruth Wilson) searches for Lyra, determined to bring her home by any means necessary.

