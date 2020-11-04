Acorn TV Acquires UK Rights To Australian Comedy Drama ‘Operation Buffalo’

Acorn TV has acquired the UK rights to Australian comedy drama series Operation Buffalo after striking a deal with international distributor About Premium Content (APC). No word just yet on a premiere date.

Operation Buffalo turns the secretive events and frightening truths behind British atomic testing in the 1950’s into a blend of espionage thriller and political satire set in the outback of South Australia. The six episode series follows Major Leo Carmichael, an Australian Army Engineer and WWII hero tasked with keeping the top-secret nuclear base running smoothly.

But testing the most dangerous weapon in the world is no walk in the park with a Commanding Officer who is unfit for the job; a new meteorologist who is starting to ask too many questions; a rapist loose on the camp; a slew of leaks in the press and the Government watching their every move! And as it turns out, the land of Maralinga may not be as uninhabited as it seems. The series, which was created by Peter Duncan and Tanya Phegan, is produced by Porchlight Films and stars Ewen Leslie, James Cromwell and Jessica de Gouw.

“Operation Buffalo was a huge ratings success when it premiered in Australia in May and we are thrilled that broadcasters are now picking up the series in some key territories”, said Laurent Boissel and Emmanuelle Guilbart, Joint-CEOs and Co-Founders of APC. “We look forward to bringing the series to new international audiences and securing further deals for this highly entertaining spy thriller.”

Check out the trailer for Operation Buffalo below: