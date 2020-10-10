‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Included Among Package Of More Than 100 Films Acquired By W4Free

W4Free has inked deals with Trinity Creative Partnership, 101 Films and Central City Media for a package of more than 100 films.

Included among the package is the 2014 vampire comedy film What We Do In The Shadows, starring Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi. The film was the inspiration behind the FX comedy series of the same name (pictured) that airs on this side of the pond on BBC Two.

Additional titles included in said package includes: Jabberwocky (1977); Baltasar Kormákur’s The Deep (2012), Park Chan-wook’s Thirst (2009) and David Gordon Green’s Prince Avalanche (2013). The more than 100 films will begin rolling out on AVOD platform W4Free from this November.

“With the winter approaching, holidays coming up and more restrictions on going out, we are adding a host of movies to the service that viewers can enjoy wherever and whenever they want,” said Chris Sharp, Chairman of W4Free. “These deals underscore our continued commitment to provide consumers with a wide variety of curated entertainment on demand and always for free with many more to be added in the coming months.”