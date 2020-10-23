Syfy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Outpost’ Season 3

The third season of The Outpost will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Tuesday November 17th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Outpost follows Talon, a strong female hero and the lone survivor of a race called “Blackbloods.” Years after her entire village is destroyed by a gang of brutal mercenaries, Talon travels to a lawless fortress on the edge of the civilised world, as she tracks the killers of her family. On her journey to this outpost, Talon discovers she possesses a mysterious supernatural power that she must learn to control in order to save herself, and defend the world against a fanatical religious dictator. The drama series is produced by Electric Entertainment and stars Jessica Green, Jake Stormoen, Andrew Howard, Anand Desai-Barochia, Robyn Malcolm and Kristian Nairn.

In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled For The Sins Of Your Ancestors, Zed (Reece Ritchie) forces humans to work a mining camp as Talon (Jessica Green) struggles to keep peace. A sassy genius invades Janzo’s (Anand Desai-Barochia) lab. A dark Priestess unites the Blackbloods. Jake Stormoen, Imogen Waterhouse, Aaron Fontaine, Adam Johnson, Izuka Hoyle, and Jaye Griffiths also star. Dean Devlin, Jonathan Glassner, Marc Roskin, Rachel Olschan-Wilson, Jason Faller and Kynan Griffin serve as executive producers.

