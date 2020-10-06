Syfy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Siren’ Season 3

The third and final season of Siren will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Wednesday October 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Siren is set in the coastal town of Bristol Cove, known for its legend of once being home to mermaids, which is turned upside down when a mysterious girl appears and begins wreaking havoc upon the quaint village. Using their resources, marine biologists Ben and Maddie must work together to find out who and what drove this mermaid out of her home, and are there more like her out there?

The drama series, which is based on a story by Eric Wald and Dean White, stars Eline Powell, Alex Roe, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Ian Verdun, Rena Owen and Sibo Mlambo. In the opening episode of the show’s third season, titled Borders, as an old friend visits Helen, a new mermaid arrives leaving Ryn questioning their motives. Maddie learns the truth behind Ian’s death, as Ben fights for his mother’s treatments. While Xander is inspired to take on more responsibility.

