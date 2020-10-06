StarzPlay Acquires UK Rights To ‘Godfather Of Harlem’, Sets November Premiere

StarzPlay has acquired the UK rights to Epix’s Forest Whitaker fronted drama series Godfather Of Harlem after striking a deal with international distributor Disney Media Distribution. The series will premiere on the streaming service on Sunday November 1st.

Godfather of Harlem tells a story inspired by infamous crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Whitaker), who in the early 1960s returned from eleven years in prison to find the neighborhood he once ruled in shambles. With the streets controlled by the Italian mob, Bumpy must take on the Genovese crime family to regain control. During the brutal battle, he forms an alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X – catching Malcolm’s political rise in the crosshairs of social upheaval and a mob war that threatens to tear the city apart.

Godfather of Harlem is a collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement during one of the most tumultuous times in American history. The drama series, which has been renewed for a second season, is produced by ABC Signature Studios and stars Forest Whitaker (The Last King Of Scotland), Vincent D’Onofrio (Law & Order: Criminal Intent), Ilfenesh Hadera (She’s Gotta Have It), Nigél Thatch (American Dreams), Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandelorian), Lucy Fry (Vampire Academy), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Mudbound), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy.

Godfather Of Harlem joins an expansive slate of exclusive acquisitions at StarzPlay that also includes: Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, Power Book V: Force, The Great, Manhunt: Deadly Games, High Fidelity, Veronica Mars, Perpetual Grace, LTD, Doom Patrol, Pennyworth, The Spanish Princess, Dangerous Liaisons, Vida, Becoming Elizabeth, Castle Rock, Four Weddings And A Funeral, Harlots, The Act and Mr. Mercedes.

Check out StarzPlay’s trailer and key art for Godfather Of Harlem below: