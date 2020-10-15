Sky Witness Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Blindspot’ Season 5

The fifth and final season of Blindspot will receive its UK premiere on Sky Witness on Wednesday October 28th at 9pm, it has been announced.

Created by Martin Gero, Blindspot follows a woman covered in tattoos who wakes up naked in Times Square, suffering from amnesia. Her case catches the attention of the FBI, which soon discovers that the tattoos are in fact a roadmap that leads them to a large conspiracy.

The drama series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and stars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. The show’s fifth season begins in the aftermath of the explosion that left Jane watching as a drone strike on the safe house with the rest of the team inside. Questions to be answered include who made it out alive and whether the team will ever be able to clear their names in the wake of Madeline’s rise to power.

