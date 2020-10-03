Sky One Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Warrior’ Season 2

The second season of Warrior will receive its UK premiere on Sky One on Wednesday October 14th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Warrior is set during the brutal Tong Wars of San Francisco’s Chinatown in the second half of the 19th centurey and follows Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy who emigrates from China to San Francisco under mysterious circumstances. After proving his worth as a fighter, Ah Sahm becomes a hatchet man for the Hope Wei, one of Chinatown’s most powerful Tongs (Chinese organized crime family).

Season two follows rival Chinatown Tongs as they fight for dominance amidst the growing anti-Chinese fervor that threatens to destroy them all. The drama series, which is based on the writings of martial arts legend Bruce Lee, is produced by Perfect Storm Entertainment, Tropper Ink Productions and Bruce Lee Entertainment and stars Andrew Koji, Kieran Bew, Celine Buckens, Olivia Cheng, Dianne Doan, Dean Jagger, Andrew Koji, Langley Kirkwood, Hoon Lee, Christian McKay, Joe Taslim, Jason Tobin, Joanna Vanderham, Tom Weston-Jones, Perry Yung, Dustin Nguyen, Chen Tang, Miranda Raison and Maria Elena Laas.

