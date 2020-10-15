Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Room 104’ Season 3

The third season of Room 104 will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday October 27th at 9:40pm, it has been announced.

Room 104 tells the story of the characters who pass through a single room of a typical American chain motel, ranging from comedy to drama to horror. The comedy series, which runs twelve episodes, was created by Jay and Mark Duplass, who serve as executive producers alongside Xan Aranda.

Season two cast includes Mahershala Ali, Joel Allen, Stephanie Allynne, Katie Aselton, Frank Birney, Josephine Decker, James Earl, Marlene Forte, Abby Ryder Fortson, Ginger Gonzaga, Judy Greer, Brian Tyree Henry, Anita Kalathara, Jennifer Lafleur, Tom Lenk, Phil Matarese, Sheaun McKinney, Natalie Morales, Kent Osborne, Zane Pais, Leonora Pitts, Mark Proksch, Pia Shah, Michael Shannon, Onur Tukel, Dolly Wells, Jud Williford, Rainn Wilson, Mary Wiseman, Charlyne Yi and Katya Zamolodchikova.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.