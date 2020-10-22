Sky Comedy Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Black Monday’ Season 2

The second season of Black Monday will receive its UK premiere on Sky Comedy on Tuesday November 3rd at 9pm, it has been announced.

Black Monday takes us back to October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who caused it … until now. It’s the story of how a group of outsiders took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.

The half-hour comedy series is set up as a co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television and stars Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall and Paul Scheer. The show’s second season focuses on the aftermath: As we begin, Dawn (Hall) and Blair (Rannells) are the bosses now, quickly learning that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo, who’s on the run with Keith (Scheer). Who will go down for the crash? Who will go down for the murders? Who will go down for fleecing Mo? All will be revealed in season two.

