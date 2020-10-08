Sky Atlantic Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Billions’ Season 5

The fifth season of Billions will receive its UK premiere on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday October 21st at 9pm, it has been announced.

Billions is set amongst the Machiavellian machinations of New York City power politics & finance and follows two highly ambitious opposing figures: hard-charging, blue-blooded, politically connected U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades and brilliant, calculating, blue-collar billionaire hedge fund king, Bobby “Axe” Axelrod . The drama series stars Paul Gaimatti, Damian Lewis, Maggie Siff, Asia Kate Dillon, Toby Leonard Moore, David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn.

In the show’s fifth season, Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) see their vicious rivalry reignited, while new enemies rise and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a true threat to Axe’s dominance, and Chuck feuds with a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced back to Axe Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect their employees and their assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with both Chuck and Axe. Julianna Margulies (The Good Wife) will recur as Catherine Brant, an Ivy League sociology professor and bestselling author.

