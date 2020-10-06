Netflix UK Sets Premiere Date For ‘When Calls The Heart’ Season 6

The sixth season of When Calls The Heart will premiere on Netflix UK on Saturday October 31st, it has been announced.

Based on the Janette Oke novel, When Calls The Heart is set in a 19th century coal town and follows Elizabeth, a young teacher accustomed to her high society life who receives her first classroom post in a small prairie town in the Western Frontier. She must deal with her restless students as well as the new Constable in town, Jack Thornton. Elizabeth will have to learn the ways of the frontier if she wishes to thrive in the rural west. The drama series stars Daniel Lissing, Erin Krakow, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith.

