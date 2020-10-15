My5 Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘The Arrangement’

The Arrangement will receive its UK premiere on My5 on Monday October 26th at 11am, it has been announced.

The Arrangement is described as a Hollywood love story about the darker side of celebrity. When actress Megan Morrison auditions for the role of a lifetime, she also lands a Cinderella-esque date with A-list movie star Kyle West. But things get complicated when Megan is offered a 10 million dollar marriage contract and is introduced to Kyle’s secretive self-help organization, The Institute of the Higher Mind.

While Megan has a mysterious past she is trying to keep hidden, Kyle has secrets of his own. Terence runs The Institute of the Higher Mind, a burgeoning self-help organization with a retreat-like campus in Malibu. Kyle credits both Terence and The Institute for his success. In addition to being Kyle’s best friend and closest confidante, Terence also helps manage his career, as his wife, DeAnn, is Kyle’s producing partner. Terence, whose motives are often unclear, created this contract to “protect” Kyle.

In a town where fame means everything, Megan must decide how far she’s willing to go to launch her career. This arrangement may be much more than everyone bargained for. She dives head first into the glamorous celebrity lifestyle with Terence growing rapidly concerned about her influence over Kyle. She is far more unpredictable than Terence and DeAnn could ever have imagined. The drama series, which was cancelled after two seasons, is produced by UCP and stars Josh Henderson (Dallas), Christine Evangelista (Chicago Fire), Lexa Doig (Continuum) and Michael Vartan (Alias).

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.