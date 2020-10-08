Jetpack Distribution Lands Global Rights To ‘Mighty Little Bheem’

Jetpack Distribution has secured the global rights to the Indian Netflix original series Mighty Little Bheem. The kids content distributor has now secured right for pay TV, free-to-air, catch-up and in-flight platforms globally. The package includes the show’s first two seasons and specials.

Mighty Little Bheem is the international spin off of India’s Chhota Bheem. It follows the adventures of toddler Bheem, whose boundless curiosity – and extraordinary might – lead to mischief and adventure in his Indian town Dholakpur. He travels across Dholakpur making friends with everyone he meets in search of his favourite treat ladoos. The series is produced by Green Gold Animation.

“Mighty Little Bheem is a global sensation based on a loveable, curious and universally relatable toddler”, said Jetpack Distribution CEO Dominic Gardiner. “As a parent, I can see lots to love about Bheem and it’s no wonder the show has captured the hearts of children and families across the globe. It’s high quality in a unique setting and is a fantastic addition to our burgeoning catalogue.”

While Green Gold Animation Founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka added: “ We are very glad to embark on this partnership with Jetpack Distribution. Mighty Little Bheem is one of the best shows we have produced and we truly believe in its potential worldwide. We look forward to working with Jetpack and further strengthening the reach of this show.”