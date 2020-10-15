ITV Sets Premiere Date For ‘The Sister’

The Sister will premiere on ITV on Monday October 26th at 9pm, it has been announced.

The Sister (formerly known as Because The Night) tells the story of the well-meaning but directionless Nathan, a man with a terrible secret he’s prayed would stay buried and for which he’s worked hard to make recompense. Years into his new and devoted married life, Nathan is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from his past played, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news, triggering a series of catastrophic decisions which drive a tense and compelling narrative of psychological suspense, dread, love and possible redemption.

Neil Cross penned the scripts for the “limited series”, which is based on his novel Burial. The drama series is produced by Euston Films and stars Russell Tovey, Bertie Carvel, Amrita Acharia, Nina Toussaint White, Paul Bazely, Simone Ashley, Amanda Root. Jonathan Curling is the series producer, while Niall MacCormick is directing. The executive producers are Euston Films’ Kate Harwood and Noemi Spanos. Hulu is the U.S. broadcaster. Fremantle will handle global sales. The series was commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama Polly Hill.

