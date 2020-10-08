ITV Renews ‘Midsomer Murders’ For Season 22

ITV has renewed their long-running crime drama Midsomer Murders for a twenty-second season. Six episodes have been commissioned for season 22, which has now started filming ahead of a 2021 premiere.

Midsomer Murders follows DCI John Barnaby and his partner as they tackle intricate murder mysteries in the beautiful but deadly countryside of Midsomer. The drama series is produced by the All3Media owned Bentley Productions and stars Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman and Annette Badland.

Season twenty-two follows Barnaby and Winter as they investigate an urban myth becoming a murderous reality, a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short, a murder mystery weekend, a twisted scarecrow festival and an amateur dramatics company with deadly secrets. Midsomer Murders was recommissioned by ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill, and ITV’s Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones. Carol Ann Docherty is the series producer, while Matt Carter, Roberto Bangura, Audrey Cooke, Toby Frow and Fiona Walton are directing.

“We are very pleased ITV has asked us to produce more Midsomer Murders”, Executive Producer Michele Buck said in a statement. “We will have our signature mix of tantalising mysteries, wonderful guest stars and stunning locations while also maintaining a safe working environment for all our cast and crew in these current challenging circumstances.”