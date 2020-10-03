ITV Renews ‘Grantchester’ For Sixth Season

Grantchester is returning to ITV. The commercial broadcaster has renewed the period drama for a sixth season. Production on the show’s sixth season is now underway in Cambridgeshire, Hampshire and Hertfordshire.

Grantchester is set in the 1950s and follows an unlikely crime-fighting duo – Reverend Will Davenport and gruff, down-to-earth Police Inspector Geordie Keating. Season six will pick up in 1958 with the crime fighting duo renewing their partnership to solve new cases.

The drama series, which is based on the novels by James Runcie and was developed for television by Daisy Coulam, is produced by Kudos and stars Tom Brittney, Robson Green, Al Weaver, Tessa Peake-Jones, Kacey Ainsworth, Oliver Dimsdale and Nick Brimble. Jemma Redgrave, Gary Beadle, Dominic Mafham, Rachael Stirling, Miles Jupp and Rebecca Front guest star.

In the opening episode of season six, Geordie, Cathy and their family, Will, Leonard and Mrs C take a much needed holiday together. However, what sets out to be a fun-filled break for everyone at a holiday camp, is interrupted by a tragic death at the resort. Geordie and Will are left with no choice but to help out, as an investigation into the death begins. As events unfold on the trip, there will be serious repercussions for the rest of the series. Richard Cookson is the series producer, while Rob Evans is directing. The executive producers are Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Daisy Coulam and Rebecca Eaton.

“In these difficult times we are delighted to be able to film another series of our beloved Grantchester”, said Emma Kingsman-Lloyd, Executive Producer for Kudos. “The cast and crew have worked tirelessly to bring the series to the screen and we know the audience are very excited to see what Will, Geordie and the Grantchester family have in store for them.”