FOX UK Acquires NBC’s ‘Perfect Harmony’, Sets November Premiere

FOX UK has picked up another one-and-done. The Disney owned and operated channel has acquired NBC’s short-lived Bradley Whitford (The West Wing) musical comedy series Perfect Harmony. The series is set to premiere on the channel on Sunday November 1st at 10pm.

Perfect Harmony former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran, who, after unexpectedly stumbling into choir practice at a small-town church, finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

The comedy series, which was cancelled by NBC after a single season, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and stars Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport. Lesley Wake Webster created the series and serves as an executive produce alongside Jason Winer, Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler.

Perfect Harmony is the latest first run but for FOX UK. Just last month they acquired the UK rights to FX’s Mr Inbetween, Fox’s Minority Report, and ABC’s The Family and Take Two.

Check out the trailer for Perfect Harmony below: