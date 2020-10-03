FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Mr Inbetween’ Season 2

The second season of Mr Inbetween will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Thursday November 19th at 10pm, it has been announced.

Mr Inbetween follows “Ray Shoesmith,” a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend: tough roles to juggle in the modern age. Even harder when you’re a criminal for hire. In the opening episode of season two, titled Shoulda Tapped, Ray don’t tap but he gives good advice; and sometimes you have to take the scenic route.

The series, which was written by Scott Ryan and directed by Nash Edgerton, is produced by Blue-Tongue Films and Jungle Entertainment, in association with FX Productions, Screen Australia and Create NSW and stars Scott Ryan, Damon Herriman, Justin Rosniak, Brooke Satchwell, Jackson Tozer, Nicholas Cassim, Chika Yasumura and Matt Nable.

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.