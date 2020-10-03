FOX Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Baskets’ Season 4

The fourth and final season of Baskets will receive its UK premiere on FOX UK on Monday November 2nd at 11pm, it has been announced.

Baskets follows one man in Bakersfield, California dares to follow his dream of becoming a professional clown. But after an unsuccessful enrollment at a prestigious clowning school in Paris, the only job he can find is with the local rodeo. The comedy series is produced by FX Productions and stars Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson and Martha Kelly.

In the show’s final season, after 49 years, Chip (Zach Galifianakis) decides it’s finally time to move out of his mom’s place. But even with the help of Martha (Martha Kelly) and a life coach, he learns that leaving the nest is hard, to say the least. Christine (Louie Anderson) and Ken (Alex Morris) move into a new place they can call their own, but carpet emergencies and missing kitchen magnets make the transition rockier than expected. And Dale (Zach Galifianakis) has found kindred spirits with his fellow inhabitants at the RV park.

