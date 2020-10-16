Disney+ Sets UK Premiere Date For ‘Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7

The seventh and final season of Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. will receive its UK premiere on Disney+ on Friday November 13th, when the first two episodes will be available to stream. New episodes will then continue to be made available every Friday.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. follows the daily activities of the intelligence agency knows as Strategic Homeland Intervention Enforcement Logistic Division (S.H.I.E.L.D.). The drama series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television and stars Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley and Jeff Ward.

In the opening episode of the show’s final season, titled The New Deal, Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. In the following episode, titled Know Your Onions, with the identity of the timeline-unraveling “thread” revealed, the team’s mission to protect him at all costs leads each agent to question their own values. Is preserving the future of the world as they know it worth the destruction they could prevent?

TVWise’s UK Premiere Dates page has been updated with this new information.