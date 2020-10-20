Disney+ Releases New Trailer For ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2

Disney+ has released a new trailer for the second season of The Mandalorian, which is set to premiere on Friday October 30th.

The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and follows the titular character, a lone gunfighter, who makes his way through the lawless galaxy. The drama series is produced by Lucasfilm and stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito.

In the show’s second season, the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist serving as co-executive producer.

Check out the new trailer below: